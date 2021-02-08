UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sale And Purchase Of Votes Can't Serve Democracy: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:19 PM

Sale and purchase of votes can't serve democracy: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that sale and purchase of votes and horse trading cannot serve the constitution and democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that sale and purchase of votes and horse trading cannot serve the constitution and democracy.

In a tweet, the minister asked the political parties and parliamentarians to support transparency in the election process.

The minister said that this would strengthen democracy and enhance the prestige of parliament.

He said that hose who become members of the upper house by investing money would put the protection of personal interest before the people.

Shibli Faraz said that the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to eradicate corruption from the country and ensure transparency.

He said that the PTI would not back down in its struggle to achieve that goal.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Sale Money From

Recent Stories

Plastic import increases 18.08% to $1,119 mln in 1 ..

6 seconds ago

Haitian opposition names judge as transitional pre ..

9 seconds ago

PM directs to reduce burden of indirect taxes on p ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Spanish counterpart discuss ..

19 minutes ago

Three kite sellers arrested in sialkot

10 seconds ago

Russia, Turkey in Talks on Joint Production of Spu ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.