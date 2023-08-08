Open Menu

Sale Of 76th Independence Day Items Increases In Larkana Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

The Pakistani Nation appears more enthusiastic in celebrating August 14, 2023, this year as the sale of Independence Day items has increased in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore of the Division division as day is approaching fast

A good number of stalls have been established at various locations of the Division. Stalls and shops are loaded with Pakistani flags, T-shirts with trousers, bangles, badges, wrist bands, caps, face masks, glasses, balloons, glasses, CDs of national songs, etc. People and children are thronged to bazars and make-shift shops to purchase national flags, badges, buntings and lights to illuminate their houses and buildings to show patriotism for country.

Both, the rich and the poor, are purchasing accessories as per their financial status to decorate their houses, bicycles, motorcycles, and cars.

Buyers are busy purchasing flags and clothing that show their love for country. These items were on high demand; vendors started selling Independence Day products as soon as the month of August began, a young boy Daniyal Hassan said.

The children especially celebrate the Independence Day with a lot of pleasure and pride, a shopkeeper Muhammad Imran said.

Festive activities, including flag hoisting, fireworks and musical shows as well as illumination of government buildings are gaining momentum.

Good thing is that many public and private schools and colleges are also celebrating August 14 and holding functions this year. So demand of these items has increased, Khalid Abbasi said.

