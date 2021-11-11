UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Boiled Eggs Soar As Winter Approaches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :As winter approaches, the sale of boiled eggs increased and the child vendors has started the seasonal business across the district.

Hundreds of school-going children turned to the seasonal business to support their families. These vendors can be seen hawking boiled eggs on severe cold and foggy evenings on the main roads, streets and other public places like markets, railway stations and bus terminals.

Talking to APP here on Thursday some child vendors said they sold boiled eggs in the evening till late at night and some of them also attended their Primary schools in the morning.

Fakher, told this news agency that he used to sell eggs in many areas of the city especially the markets and boys hostels.

He said that he earned Rs 400 to 500 daily from the business.

He said that his two brothers were also in the business.

Hakim Ali, a 11-year old vendor said that he sold two to three dozens of boiled eggs daily. He said that his mother boiled eggs for his business,adding that selling these boiled eggs was only his responsibility.

Another teenager vendor Qasim Ali at Kalma Chowk informed that he managed to earn some amount as most of the people paid him more than the actual price of an egg. He said that "it's far better to sell eggs than to beg.

It is pertinent to mention here that eggs were being sold at Rs 10 per egg at the shops while the boiled egg was being sold at Rs 15 in the district. Some of the vendors informed that they had sold boiled eggs at Rs 10 to 12 last year but now the rates in open market has been increased.

