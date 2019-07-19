Sale of CDA on result of annual examination for 2019 in the name of result for year 2018 embarrassing candidates

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) CD for recently announced result of the annual examination of matriculation for the year -2019 has been marketed in the name of result for Matric annual examination for the year 2018 due to sheer negligence of controller examination of Rawalpindi Education Board.Rawalpindi education board had to incur expenses to the tune of Rs 22 lac on the preparation of this CD sold out to the stationers and books centres of district Rawalpindi.Despite the fact that the mistake was pointed out, the controller examination allowed to sell out this CD in the market.

Million of candidates who approached books centres to check their result were awfully confused due to wrong heading of CD.

Result for the annual examination 2019 was put in the CD with the caption as result for the annual examination of year 2018.When contacted by Online to ascertain the view point, Controller Examination Abid Kharal admitted his mistake saying this has happened due to a minor mistake and the students had to face no difficulty due to this error.

There is wisdom latent in writing caption result for 2018 on CD and some media person needs not to understand it.