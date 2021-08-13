Sale of chemical coated kite flying thread continued in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Despite a ban on metal and chemical coated kite-flying threads in the Hazara division, the sale is continued in all major areas endangering lives of not only those who use it but also of others.

Citizens complained that a large number of youth could be seen in various towns of Hazara division openly using chemical coated thread which has injured dozens of people including children.

People especially parents have demanded the district administration to take strict action against violators and implement ban on kite flying to ensure safety of residents.