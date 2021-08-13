UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Chemical Coated Kite Flying Thread Continued In Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sale of chemical coated kite flying thread continued in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Despite a ban on metal and chemical coated kite-flying threads in the Hazara division, the sale is continued in all major areas endangering lives of not only those who use it but also of others.

Citizens complained that a large number of youth could be seen in various towns of Hazara division openly using chemical coated thread which has injured dozens of people including children.

People especially parents have demanded the district administration to take strict action against violators and implement ban on kite flying to ensure safety of residents.

Related Topics

Injured Sale All

Recent Stories

HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive- ..

HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

3 minutes ago
 On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts ..

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi h ..

28 minutes ago
 Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

49 minutes ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

1 hour ago
 Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shak ..

Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shakedown

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.