Sale of Christmas trees increases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The sale of Christmas Trees has increased manifold in the city ahead of Christmas Day, to be celebrated on December 25 (Wednesday).

"A good number of citizens from Christian Community are visiting to shop decorative Christmas tree" said a shopkeeper Hassan, who deals in decorative items in Cantt area. He said that he had received many orders for the preparation of ornamental trees. The demand of trees, ranging from height one feet to 10 feet is higher, he remarked.

"The trees are available from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000, depending on decoration". Hycinth Peter, an activist from Christian Community said that trees remain green allover the year as they special significance for Christian people.

He said that people decorate their home during the festival season with pine, spruce, and fir trees. Similarly, some people hang evergreen boughs over their doors and window, he added.

Hycinth stated that it was believed that evergreen trees keep away witches, ghost, evil spirit and illness. Some people used to put gifts under the trees during night time for the poor. The green colour of the trees also represent life, rebirth and stamina required to endure extreme winter months, Hycinth Peter added.