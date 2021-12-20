Sale of Christmas trees surges in city

The sale of decorative plant known as Christmas Tree increased manifold in the city ahead of Christmas Day, to be celebrated on December 25 (Saturday)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The sale of decorative plant known as Christmas Tree increased manifold in the city ahead of Christmas Day, to be celebrated on December 25 (Saturday).

"A good number of citizens from Christian Community are visiting different decoration shops to purchase evergreen decorative Christmas tree" said a shopkeeper Hassan, who runs shop business in Cantt area.

Hassan added that he had received many orders for preparation of the ornamental tree. The demand of trees, ranging from height one feet to 10 feet is higher, he remarked. "The trees are available from Rs 1500 to Rs 20,000, depending upon decoration".

Hycinth Peter, an activist from Christian Community stated, the trees remain green all over the year. "The trees has special significance for Christian people" Hycinth added. He informed that people decorate their home during the festival season with pine, spruce, and fir trees.

Similarly, some people also hung evergreen boughs over their doors and window.

Hycinth stated that it was believed that evergreen trees keep away witches, ghost, evil spirit and illness. Some people used to put gifts under the trees during night time for the poor.

The green colour of the trees also represent life, rebirth and stamina required to endure extreme winter months, said Hycinth Peter. Another teenager from Christian Community namely Haroon told APP, he was collecting money for last two months to purchase the Christmas tree. However, he made complain of rising prices of the decorative tree. He maintained that he would decorate his home on occasion of upcoming festival Christmas. He noted that the tree was very much important for him.