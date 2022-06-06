UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Fertilizer In Sialkot Banned After 8:00 Pm

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas has put a ban on the sale of fertilizer after 8:00 pm in the district.

Addressing a meeting to review the supply and demand of fertilizers and supply to farmers at his office here on Monday, he said that fertilizer dealers would issue cash memos when selling fertilizers to farmers and would be required to enter farmers name, national identity card numbers and mobile numbers in the counterfoil.

It is not allowed to sell urea at more than Rs 1850 per bag fixed by the government, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the supply of fertilizer companies to fertilizer dealers in their tehsils.

He also directed strict action against those selling fertilizers in black and hoarders.

He said that all fertilizer dealers should display rate list of fertilizers prescribed by the government at conspicuous places.

The DC clarified that no tie-up condition would be applicable while selling fertilizer to farmers.

He said that farmers could contact the Assistant Directors of Agriculture concerned or officesof the Assistant Commissioner concerned in case of complaint.

The Deputy Commissioner said that farmers could also contact on 9250011.

