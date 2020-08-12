Sale of firecrackers, plastic trumpets goes unchecked in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :With the fast approaching Independence Day, the sale of vuvuzelas (brightly-coloured plastic trumpets) and fire crackers has risen in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The citizens are, however, wary of the unchecked availability of firecrackers in the markets as the devices may be used by miscreants for hooliganism on the festive occasion.

"The twin cities' administrations should take note of the situation and get the fire crackers removed from the markets in order to maintain the law and order on the Independence Day," Ammar Aslam, who was at the Aabpara Market to purchase flags for his children, said.

He said the authorities concerned had never taken preemptive measures in the past to abate the noise pollution on such events. Their slackness eventually led to a nauseating situation on every August 14.

The roads and streets on the day used to keep buzzing for hours and it was the public which paid for the violation of others, he added.

"The sale of such material goes unchecked in various markets of Islamabad, including Abpara, Sitara, Super and Jinnah and other business." Another citizen from Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali, also narrated the same situation prevailing in the garrison city. Besides the national flags and buntings, the firecrackers and plastic trumpets were openly being sold in different areas, including Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sixth Road, Shamsabad, and Dhoke Kala Khan, he pointed out.

Muhammad Ali said the noise pollution, created on every Independence Day by the youth not only disturbed the people mentally but also left long-lasting impact on their physical health.

Moreover, substantial number of rowdy youth thronged the city to perform deadly stunts on their bikes, including one wheeling, endangering the lives of motorists, he added.

Public also reacted to the sale of plastic horns and firecrackers on the social media and called for a blanket ban on it. Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat take note of the netizens' demand and created a poll on his personal twitter account to get feedback of people for imposing ban on the sale of plastic trumpets on 'August 14'.

According to the poll, more than 70 per cent people did cast vote in favour of the ban.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and Islamabad Capital Territory police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure law and order in the city on the Independence Day.

A police official told APP that the ban on the sale and purchase of fire crackers was already in place. The ITP had formed many teams to deal with the elements involved in noise pollution and one-wheeling, he added.

The Rawalpindi District Administration had issued directions to the Civil Defence Department and Tehsil Municipal Authority to check sale of firecrackers and other instruments, said Additional Deputy Commissioner-General Zaheer Anwar.

He said punitive actions were being taken against the violators.