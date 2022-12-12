UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Fish Increases During Winter Across Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Sale of fish increases during winter across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The sale of fish witnessed a record increase during the current winter in the local markets of Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh.

The demand for fish in the region has increased due to the decrease in temperature during the last two weeks. The sale of different kinds of fish including Dambra, Rohu, Mahasher, Thela fish, Salmon, Silver, and common Carp, has increased as people throng to fish sale points all over the districts.

Fish sales remained five times high this winter as compared to the past mainly owing to its affordable prices," President Fish market Sukkur Qurban Ali Mirani said while talking to APP here on Monday.

Commenting on low prices, he said that a number of fish sellers directly purchased fish from farms of Shiakrpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, and Sukkur districts instead of the wholesale market, passing on the price benefit to the consumers.

Khalid Hussain, an owner of a fish shop at Sukkur fish market, who is in this business for the last 20 years, informed that his business always peaked during the winter.

"I earned three to four times high this winter as people preferred to eat fish due to its affordable prices," he added. Another fish stall-holder at Barrage road Sukkur, retail prices of different kinds of fish like Dambro remained between Rs.400-600, per kilogram.

A local restaurant owner, Shehzad Ahmed informed that the sale of fried fish had doubled in the month of December. According to a medical expert Dr Agha Shahjahan, fish is useful in preventing cardiac problems and paralysis among elderly people.

She said that fish is also useful for blood pressure patients as proteins and carbohydrates are abundantly found in it.

