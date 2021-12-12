Sale of fish-record increases in northern Sindh

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The sale of fish witnessed a record increase during current winter in the local markets of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Ghotki and other districts of the northern Sindh.

The demand for fish in the region has increased due to the decrease in temperature during the two weeks. The sale of different kinds of fish including Dambra, Rohu, Mahasher, Thela fish, Salmon, Silver and common Carp, has increased as people throng to fish sale points all over the districts.

Fish sale remained five times high this winter as compared to past mainly owing to its affordable prices,"President Fish market Sukkur Qurban Ali Mirani said, while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Commenting on low prices, he said that a number of fish sellers directly purchased fish from farms of Shiakrpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and Sukkur districts instead of the whole-sale market, passing on the price benefit to the consumers.

Khalid Hussain, owner of a fish shop at Sukkur fish market, who is in this business for the last 18 years, informed that his business always its peak during the winter.

"I earned three to four times high this winter as people preferred to eat fish due to its affordable prices," he added.

Another fish stall-holder at Barrage road Sukkur, retail prices of different kinds of fish like Dambro remained between Rs.400-650, per Kilogram.

A local restaurant owner, Muhammad Tahir informed that the sale of fried fish has doubled in the month of December. According to a medical expert Dr Abdul Haleem Mirani, fish is useful in preventing cardiac problems and paralysis among elderly people.

He said that fish is also useful for the blood pressure patients as proteins and carbohydrates are abundantly found in it.