Sale of flour on fixed rates:lists of dealers, shops sought

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration has sought lists of dealers of flour mills and shops as step to provide flour to citizens on fixed rates.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that the government has started providing flour quota to flour mills first time in history from July.

DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting regarding monitoring of flour mills, dealers and shops here on Thursday.

The purpose of government initiative was to ensue availability of flour in the market on rate fixed by the government. The district administration officials would check the flour availability at each shop.

He directed the food department to enure establishing flour shop in each mohalla and to depute staff at each flour mill for monitoring.

The flour mill which will not bring flour of government flour quota in the market would be sealed.

The government wheat quota will also be issued to flour grinding machines and three wheat bags quota fixed by the government for each grinding machine.

The 10 kilogram flour will be sold on Rs 430 and 20 kg in Rs 860 according per government rates and all price control magistrateswould ensure sale of flour on government rates.