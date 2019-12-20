Sale of fried fish increases as weather gets chilly

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :With the rise in the intensity of cold, the sale of fried fish has increased in the country including capital city where number of fish lovers of different age groups have thronged local markets to enjoy the winter delicacy.

Considerable rush is being witnessed at fish outlets in different local markets where families come to these outlets to hit the cold with various kinds of fish including Mushka, Raho, Simon, Pamphlet, Mahsher, and Lobsters.

According to fish sellers, "Winter is best season for their sale because due to the drop in mercury, our sales rises manifold and they earned double".

A fried fish seller talking to private news channel said, the demand for fish increases every winter, therefore we earn a lot to balance our budget.

Another shopkeeper said the number of customers was increasing with each passing day.

"I earned double in every winter as people mostly prefer to eat fried fish owing to its affordability", he added.

"We are receiving orders from people during the day, some want deep-fried fish, some prefer tawa macchi, but grilled and baked fish is the new craze among youngsters during the season," said a seller.

Many vendors are cashing in on the trend and setting up fried fish stalls outside their outlets to attract fish lovers, said a customer.

People come to fish outlets to enjoy winter cuisine with their family and friends. "Fish is generally considered to be among the best foods you can eat for a healthy heart, said another citizen.

"I always wait for winters as I love fried fish with chips and sauce", said a female customer.

"Having hot crispy fried fish with green tea is the best enjoyment for me in the winter as I always prefer hot fish in cold weather along with my colleagues", said a citizen.