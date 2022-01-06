Sale of fried food including fish on rise

UrduPoint.com

Sale of winter delights, particularly fried food items is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak in the city due to which considerable rush is being witnessed at fried food outlets

The most favorite item of winter is fish which demand has increased manifold in winter and fish outlets in different areas seen crowded with the customers.

Men, women and children come to these outlets to hit the cold with fried fish which is favorite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular in the winter season.

Various kinds of fish including Dambro, Morakho, Pallow, Silver Fish and others are being served at the restaurants and fried fish is available at Rs.1000 to Rs.2800 per kilogram.

Nowadays, vendors are also being witnessed selling fish on handcarts, bicycles and make shift stalls from Rs. 400 to 550 per kilogram in every nook and corner of the town.

The people are also enjoying the traditional local winter items like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee and other items which are high in demand particularly nowadays.

Several markets of the town including Minara Market, Clock Tower, Dadu Chowk, Shikarpur Road, Barrage Colony, Bander Road, Queence road, and other places are witnessing stalls of winter delights and the shopkeepers are doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of their products.

Gajar ka Halwa is also considered to be one of the favourite food items in the winter. Chicken Corn Soup is widely liked soup for the customers especially in winter. According to health experts use of excessive fried items could have a negative impact on the human health. On the other hand sub-standard food is being sold openly at different markets of Sukkur due to lack of appropriate action by the authorities.

A large number of stalls and shops have been witnessed in different localities of the town selling traditional fried food in unhygienic way as the stallholders and shopkeepers are not following the hygienic rules and threat human health especially children.

