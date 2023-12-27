Sale of fried food items on rise

The sale of winter delights, particularly fried food items, is on the rise in the winter season. A considerable rush is being

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The sale of winter delights, particularly fried food items, is on the rise in the winter season. A considerable rush is being

witnessed at fried food outlets. With the advent of the harsh winter, the demand for fish, the most popular item of the winter, has increased manifold, and fish outlets in different areas of Hyderabad were crowded with customers.

Men, women, and children come to these outlets to hit the cold with fried fish, which is a favorite dish of everyone but becomes more popular in the winter season. Various kinds of fish, including Simon, Pamphlet, and Black Raho, are being served at the stalls. The people have started enjoying the traditional local winter items like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee, and other items that are in high demand, particularly nowadays.

Gajar ka Halwa is also considered to be one of the favourite food items in the winter.

Chicken Corn Soup is a widely liked soup for customers, especially in the winter. According to health experts, the use of excessively fried items could hurt human health.

On the other hand, substandard food is being sold openly at different markets in Hyderabad city due to a lack of appropriate action by the authorities. A large number of stalls and shops could be witnessed in different localities of the town selling traditional fried food in an unhygienic way, as the stallholders and shopkeepers are not following the hygienic rules and threaten human health, especially children.

It is also witnessed that the shopkeepers prepare and cook these traditional food items in sub-standard cooking oil openly on main roads, despite prohibition by concerned departments. The citizens complained that hotels and restaurants were not following cleanliness and safety standards. The citizens have demanded strict action against those who are harming the health of people.