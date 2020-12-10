Sale of fried food items on rise after rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Sale of fried food items is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak after intermittent rain from last two days in twin cities and snowfall on Murree hills.

With the advent of harsh winter a considerable rush is being witnessed at fried food outlets while the demand of fish the most favorite item of winter has increased manifold and fish outlets in different areas of Rawalpindi were crowded with customers.

Men, women and children come to these outlets to counter cold with fried fish which is favorite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular in the winter season.

Various kinds of fish including Simon, Pamphlet, Black Raho,Mushka, Mahsher, and Lobsters are being served at the stalls and fried fish is available at Rs.1200 to Rs.1800 per kilogram.

Nowadays, vendors are also being witnessed selling fish on handcarts, bicycles and makeshift stalls from Rs. 350 to 750 per kilogram in every nook and corner of the town.

The people have started enjoying the traditional local winter items like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee and other items which are high in demand particularly nowadays.

Several markets of the town including Saddar market, Chotta bazaar, committee chowk, Raja bazaar, Buni, college road, commercial market, Chandni chowk and other places are witnessing stalls of winter delights and the shopkeepers are doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of their products.

A large number of stalls and shops could be witnessed in different localities of the town selling traditional fried food in unhygienic way as the stallholders and shopkeepers are not following the hygienic rules including COVID-19 SOPs.

The citizens have demanded to take strict action against those who are harming health of people.