Sale of fried food items rises in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Sale of winter delights, particularly fried food items, is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak in Sukkur a considerable rush is being witnessed at fried food outlets. The demand of fish most favorite item of winter has increased manifold in harsh winter and fish outlets in different areas are crowded with the customers. Men, women and children come to these outlets to hit the cold with fried fish which is favorite dish of everyone but it becomes more popular in the winter season. Various kinds of fish including Dambro, Morakho, Pallow, Silver Fish and others are being served at the stalls and fried fish is available at Rs.1100 to Rs.1550 per kilogram.

Nowadays, vendors are also being witnessed selling fish on handcarts, bicycles and make shift stalls in every nook and corner of the town. The people are also enjoying the traditional local winter items like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee and other items which are high in demand particularly nowadays.

Several markets at Minara Market, Clock Tower, Dadu Chowk, Shikarpur Road, Barrage Colony, Bander Road, Queence road, and other places are witnessing stalls of winter delights and the shopkeepers are doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of their products. Gajar ka Halwa is also considered to be one of the favourite food items in the winter. Chicken Corn Soup is widely liked soup for the customers especially in winter. According to health experts use of excessive fried items could have a negative impact on the human health. On the other hand sub-standard food is being sold openly at different markets of Sukkur due to lack of appropriate action by the authorities.

A large number of stalls and shops could be witnessed in different localities of the town selling traditional fried food in unhygienic way as the stallholders and shopkeepers are not following the hygienic rules and threat human health especially children.