Sale of fried food, other items on rise

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Sale of winter delights, particularly fried food items is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak in the city and a considerable rush is being witnessed at these shops and restaurants.

With the advent of harsh winter, the demand of fish most favorite item of winter has increased manifold and fish outlets in different areas of city were crowded with customers.

Men, women and children come to these outlets to hit the cold with fried fish which is favourite dish of everyone.

Various kinds of fish including Simon, Pamphlet, Black Raho,Mushka,Mahsher, and Lobsters are being served at the stalls and fried fish is available at Rs 800 to Rs 2000 per kilogram.

Muammed Asif talking to APP said nowadays, vendors are also being witnessed selling fish on handcarts, bicycles and makeshift stalls from Rs 350 to 800 per kilogram in every nook and corner of the city.

"The people have also started enjoying the traditional local winter items like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee and other items which are high in demand particularly nowadays", he added.

Several markets of the town including Saddar market, Chotta bazaar, committee chowk, Raja bazaar, Baani chowk, college road, commercial market, Chandni chowk and other places are witnessing stalls of winter delights and the shopkeepers are doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of their products.

"Gajar ka Halwa is also considered to be one of the favourite food items in the winter", he said.

A large number of stalls and shops could be witnessed in different localities of the town selling traditional fried food in unhygienic way as the stallholders and shopkeepers are not following the hygienic rules and a threat to human health especially children.

The citizens demanded to take strict action against those who are harming health of people.