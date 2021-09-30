Sale of fruits, vegetables, essential items at fixed prices ensured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, the district administration is ensuring the sale of daily food items, vegetables and fruits at fixed rates in the markets.

According to the Market Committee Bahawalpur, the prices of all the fruits, vegetables and other essential items have been fixed.

Price control magistrates are active in the field. In case of any complaint, the citizens can contact the helpline on 0800-02345 or drop a complaint on"Qeemat Punjab App".