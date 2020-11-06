Sale of imported sugar underway in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that provision of relief to common man was the top priority of the incumbent government.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed the availability and prices of flour and sugar here.

He said that Sahulat bazaars and other initiatives were being taken across the province to ensure availability of daily use items at fixed rates.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said that district administration through dealers should ensure the availability of imported sugar at retail shops on fixed price.

He said that benefit of imported sugar should reach to common man.

The Chief Secretary said there should be no hoarding or commercial use of imported sugar. He further said that district administration should inform the food department about its sugar need.

It is pertinent to mention here that sale of imported sugar in the province has started. Out of 25000 metric tonnes13, 800 metric tonnes of sugar has been sent to districts.