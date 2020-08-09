UrduPoint.com
Sale Of Independence Day Related Items At Peak Across Country

Sun 09th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :As Azadi festivities getting momentum, sale of Independence day (ID) related items including national flags, buntings, badges, dresses and other decorations at makeshift stalls has reached at its peak all across the country to attract patriotic customers specially kids.

Shopkeepers and foothpath vendors on different roads of capital city have set up their temporary stalls where people are seen in crowds busy in buying things at cheaper rates.

According to roadside vendors, the most enthusiastic are the children who are busy in collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A vendor at G-7 road while talking to APP said the demand for the National flags and badges was on the rise as August 14 is getting nearer, adding that most of the motorists were buying flags to hoist on their cars.

Another seller in G-10 Markaz commented that like every year this year too vendors at their stalls on footpaths were doing a roaring business, trying to sell whatever they had as the entire inventory would go waste on August 15.

A motorist Arslan Ali said with the sale of national flag the sale of green and white dresses was also popular among the citizens.

A buyer said, "we are coming to the footpath stalls for Independence day shopping as the prices of items are cheap comparing to shops and malls".

On the other hand, booksellers and shopkeepers say stickers and hand-held stickers were also in high demand this year.

The bazaars were decorated with national flags whereas, stalls of colorful buntings, national flag buntings, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other national heroes have been set up too.

Badges, caps, balloons and shirts inscribed with "Jashan-e-Azadi Mubarak" are stacked in large numbers at every market, said a citizen.

"The sale will gain even more momentum before August 14," a shopkeeper said, adding, "The date reminds us of the sacrifices rendered to carve out a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent".

"It is our moral obligation to remind our children of the importance of Independence Day. We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam who struggled for the rights of the Muslims of sub-continent and gave us Pakistan," said a shopkeper in F-6 market.

