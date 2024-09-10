Sale Of Items Used In Production, Consumption Of Drugs Banned
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) On the instructions of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi has issued a notification prohibiting all items used in drug consumption.
According to the notification, Section 144 has been imposed on the sale of wooden, acrylic, glass, stone, plastic, and ceramic pipes, roach clips, bongs, marijuana pipes, and other related items.
Station House Officers (SHOs) of the concerned police stations are authorized to register cases against violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that this ban was an important step in the ongoing war against drug abuse in Sindh.
He emphasized, "Our aim is to discourage the availability of devices used in drug consumption. Strict measures will be taken to protect the people, especially the younger generation, from the menace of drugs."
Recent Stories
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews development schemes2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Senator Falak Naz suspended for two days for using abusive language2 minutes ago
-
Minister for ensuring safe disposal of industrial waste2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes awareness rally on global first aid week2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for dual monitoring of anti-polio drive12 minutes ago
-
Fake policeman arrested for robbery, extortion12 minutes ago
-
US ambassador Blome highlights "Recharge Pakistan" initiative at Islamabad launch event12 minutes ago
-
Mills workers receive financial aid of Rs 4.6m12 minutes ago
-
Routes finalized for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions in Havelian12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews measures to control prices of essential food items12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio eradication campaign in Abbottabad22 minutes ago