Sale Of Items Used In Production, Consumption Of Drugs Banned

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) On the instructions of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi has issued a notification prohibiting all items used in drug consumption.

According to the notification, Section 144 has been imposed on the sale of wooden, acrylic, glass, stone, plastic, and ceramic pipes, roach clips, bongs, marijuana pipes, and other related items.

Station House Officers (SHOs) of the concerned police stations are authorized to register cases against violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that this ban was an important step in the ongoing war against drug abuse in Sindh.

He emphasized, "Our aim is to discourage the availability of devices used in drug consumption. Strict measures will be taken to protect the people, especially the younger generation, from the menace of drugs."

