UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sale Of Loose Milk To Be Banned From 2022: Punjab Food Authority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab Food Authority

Additional Director General Licensing & Resources of Punjab Food Authority Shahid Inayat Malik has said that the sale of loose milk will be banned from 2022 and all the dairy farms will be legally bound to sell pasteurized milk in plastic bags and bottles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Director General Licensing & Resources of Punjab food Authority Shahid Inayat Malik has said that the sale of loose milk will be banned from 2022 and all the dairy farms will be legally bound to sell pasteurized milk in plastic bags and bottles.

There are many success stories where now companies had to print on packages whether it's a milk or tea whitener. PFA has started the campaign to protect consumers from the adulterated milk.

The dairy farmers are advised to install pasteurizing plants and maintain cold chains to provide milk to the consumer.

Addressing an awareness seminar at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ADG Shahid Anayat said that main purpose of Punjab Food Authority was to bring all food-related businesses, bakery, wedding halls, restaurants etc.

into one category with a license so that they can be monitored transparently. In the name of inspection, no businessman/center will be harassed.

It will be observed that the staff of PFA will deal restaurant staff with respect and polite and must treat as client.

While answering to a question, ADG informed that License registration process has been simplified, complaints will be resolved on timely fashion. The traders' self-esteem will be taken care of and avoid unnecessary inspection.

Earlier, Chamber President Saboor Malik, in his address, said that the Punjab Food Authority's measures have provided protection to consumers and provide them with quality goods. However, the business community has many concerns. Punjab Food Authority has to increase its capacity to reduce fines and simplify procedures.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Marriage Sale Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

UN Chief Welcomes Leaders Walking Back from Confli ..

2 minutes ago

Sheesha center raided in Rawat area Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Energy Ministry directed to devise plan for overco ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Civil Aviation Authority Bans Flights Th ..

2 minutes ago

US President Trump Approval Remains 'Largely Negat ..

28 minutes ago

Four injured in cylinder explosion in Multan

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.