Sale Of Loose Milk To Be Banned From 2022: Punjab Food Authority (PFA)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:55 PM

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab Food Authority (PFA)

Additional Director General(ADG) Licensing and Resources of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Shahid Inayat Malik, Thursday said that sale of loose milk would be banned from 2022 and all dairy farms would be bound to sell pasteurized milk in plastic bags and bottles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Director General(ADG) Licensing and Resources of Punjab food Authority (PFA), Shahid Inayat Malik, Thursday said that sale of loose milk would be banned from 2022 and all dairy farms would be bound to sell pasteurized milk in plastic bags and bottles.

Addressing an awareness seminar at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Shahid Malik said that the purpose of PFA was to bring all food-related businesses, bakery, wedding halls, restaurants etc into one category with a license, so that they can be monitored transparently.

The ADG said that PFA has started a campaign to protect consumers from the adulterated milk. "The dairy farmers are advised to install pasteurizing plants and maintain cold chains to provide milk to the consumers," he said.

Malik said that no business centre would be harassed in the name of inspection.

Replying to a question, ADG said that license registration process has been simplified and complaints will be resolved on timely mode.

Earlier, RCCI President Saboor Malik, in his address said that the PFA's measures have provided protection to consumers and provide them with quality goods.

However, Punjab Food Authority has to increase its capacity to reduce fines and simplify procedures, adding "Information leaflets for campaign awareness should be given at every business center in urdu language," he said.

