Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) District Administration Swat, under section 144, has imposed a ban on selling mobile SIMs in streets and residential areas.

The ban has been imposed for a period of two months hence forthwith.

It was said that the illegal business of selling mobile SIMs through fake fingerprints may create a law and order situation, said a notification issued here Thursday.

All the authorized dealers and customer service centres have been directed to stop selling mobile SIMs without getting proper permission from the regulatory authority concerned. Strict action would be taken against those found guilty of violating the order of district administration.

APP/mds/