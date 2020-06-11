Sale of patrol in bottles causing shortage

Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohib Ullah Khan Thursday banned the sale of patrol in bottles, gallons and jerry canes and warned strict action against those found flouting the orders of the district administration

According to district administration, the decision has been taken after receiving complaints regarding shortage of patrol due to sale of gasoline by owners of filing stations in bottles, gallons and plastic canes.

It is said that the sale of patrol in bottles, gallons and other carrying material had increased the shortage of patrol leading to problems of vehicle owners.