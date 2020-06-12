Sale of petrol in cans, bottles banned

UrduPoint.com
Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Captain (Retd) Abdur Rehman under section 144 has banned sale of petrol to consumers in bottles, jerry canes, gallons and any other type of cans for three days and until further order

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Captain (Retd) Abdur Rehman under section 144 has banned sale of petrol to consumers in bottles, jerry canes, gallons and any other type of cans for three days and until further order.

Violators of directives can be charged under Act 188 PPC, said the directive.

