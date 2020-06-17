Sale of plasma is forbidden in Shariah: Chancellor Binoria

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Chancellor of Jamia Binoria International Mufti Muhammad Naeem Tuesday said blood donation was permissible but its sale was forbidden in Shariah so as the plasma.

He, in a statement, urged upon the masses to donate plasma for saving the lives of patients infected with novel coronavirus.

He said there was nothing better than the precaution to deal with coronavirus. He said the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing day by day in the country due to the carelessness.

He proposed to follow the Shariah in letter and spirit as it would help fight the deadly virus.