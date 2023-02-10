Sale of police uniforms in market poses threat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The sale of uniforms of law enforcement agencies in the market posed an open threat in maintaining security on various key points across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The goods include police uniforms, jackets, caps, boots among others.

The caretaker government while taking action banned uniforms similar to law enforcement agencies, said an official of the district administration.

He said a meeting has been called in that regard to address the serious issue.

"A procedure will be devised for this, in collaboration with the Police department very soon," he said.