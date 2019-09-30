Sale of prohibited plastic bags to be punishable offense: Adviser

Adviser to the chief minister on Environment, Law, Costal Development and Spokesman for Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the use, sale and manufacture of prohibited plastic bags would be banned from October 1 in Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to the chief minister on Environment, Law, Costal Development and Spokesman for Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the use, sale and manufacture of prohibited plastic bags would be banned from October 1 in Sindh province.

He said the Environmental Department had issued a formal notification by banning the use of plastic bags, said a statement on Monday.

It had been notified that the sale and use of plastic bags in accordance with environmental laws and it would be a punishable offense under the rule of violation of environmental law, would also be treated as social crime and legal action would be taken against those who would sell and manufacture prohibited plastic bags.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said that environmental teams would visit different markets and violators will be prosecuted.

The spokesman appealed to the people of the province to stop using polythene shopping bags because they were a major source of environmental pollution.

He said that the plastic bags had also been a major cause of drainage choking and the sewerage system of Karachi.