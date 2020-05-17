Sale of ready-made garments, used cloths spiked in city markets ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The sale of ready-made garments, used clothes and shoes has increased manifolds in the city markets where great of rush of buyers were witnessed ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations on Sunday.

Eid shoppers thronged to ready-made garments, used cloths and shoes shops in city, saddar and university road where business activities have picked up pace on advent of upcoming Eid celebrations.

"I came from Nowshera to purchase three ready-made suits for myself and two for younger brothers as Eid gifts," Sajid Khan, an officer of public sector department told APP.

He said ready-made garments were cost- efficient and save time of consumers than un-stitched suits.

Khan said tailors stitching charges were higher on eve of this Eid that needed to be checked.

COVID-19 has badly affected low income groups, poor, labourers and white collar communities who were seen in substantial numbers at old cloths shops at Firdus Railway Pattak and Faqirabad in city.

The lockdown affected poor and labour class were mostly preferring used cloths for their children due to its low prices.

"I came from Pabbi to purchase used cloth for myself and son for Eid," said Zakir Khan, a fruit seller at Firdus cloth market.

He said a used gents suit was available on Rs1000 and children on Rs 300 in the market while the same new suit would cost Rs5000 and Rs25000 respectively that poor labourers like him could not afford on Eid.

As result of coronavirus lockdown, business of used shoes were also jacked up in the lucrative markets of Peshawar where shopkeepers were earning handsome profit.

Great rush was being seen in shoes markets where barganing on prices between buyers and shopkeepers were almost a routine matter.

The used shoes of children were available from Rs300 toRs600 against new shoes of multinational companies ranged at Rs1500 to Rs3000.

The white collar community and salary class was preferring locally made Peshawari Chappal due to its affordable prices and durability than multinational companies.

Jahangirpura bazaar near historic Qissakhwani Bazaar is a main center of Peshawari Chappal attracted eid shoppers in substantial number on Sunday.

The consumers of others districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Swabi besides adjoining tribal districts including Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur were seen in large number at Jahangirpura shoe market by purchasing shiny and unique designs of Peshawari Chappal for themselves and family members to look different on Eid.

Ehtisham Khan, a lecturer of urdu in a private college said, "Peshawari chappal is my favorite shoe due to its eye-catching designs as well as durability and my Eid was incomplete without it." "Three sets of the handmade Peshawari chappal has been purchased by me on Rs4000 each this year against Rs3500 last year for myself, brother and an orphan cousin due to its affordable price and comfort level," he said.

"The people should not forget COVID-19 lockdown affected people on this Eid," he said, adding purchasing shoes and cloths for poor people and jobless workers would certainly double our joy on Eid.