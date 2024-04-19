Sale of roti, naan on fixed rates ensured in Bahawalpur district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the sale of roti and naan at the notified rates is being ensured across the district.

In this regard, the Price Control Magistrates under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa are actively involved.

Price Control Magistrates have inspected 915 hotels and tandoors across the district from April 14 to April 19 to ensure implementation of the newly notified rates for roti and naan. During this period, violations were found at 154 locations.

Price Control Magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs. 273,000 on the violators on the spot, 53 individuals have been arrested, and FIRs have been registered against 3 persons at the relevant police stations.

It is clarified that as per the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the price of 100 grams of roti has been fixed at Rs. 15 and the price of 120 grams of naan has been fixed at Rs. 20 due to the reduction in wheat prices. These orders will remain in effect until further notice.