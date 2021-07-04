Sale of sacrificial animal kicks off in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The sale of sacrificial animals has been kicked off in the city as the traders have started bringing animals from far flung areas for sale ahead of Eid ul Azha.

Presently, a small number of animals, particularly goats and sheep, have arrived in the city and the prices start from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 because of availability of limited number of animals for sale.

Similarly, the prices of big animals, including cows and camels, witnessed between Rs 80,000 to Rs 250,000.

A visitor Nadeem Malik said prices of all sacrificial animals have been jacked up ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. "Cattle traders are demanding exorbitantly high prices for sacrificial animals which has made it really difficult, if not impossible, for common citizens to sacrifice in remembrance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi," he underlined.

A cattle trader, Arshad Malik, tried to dispel the impression that traders have jacked up sacrificial animal prices ahead of Eid. Following an increase in the petroleum prices, he highlighted, the cost of transportation has been multiplied when compared to the previous year. "Cost of fodder, labour and living expenses in the provincial capital have also been increased.

The animals can be seen in various areas including Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Fowara Chowk, Dengi Khoi, Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Murree Road, Benazir Bhutto road, Bakra Mandi, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassanabad and Saddar Bazaar.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into city areas. Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has been restricted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The decision to ban sale/purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in city freely, an official told APP.

In order to ensure cleanliness, a comprehensive contingency plan is being prepared by Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) for Eid ul Azha to collect and dispose of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals.

National Ministry of Health has also issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

"Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask," the ministry said adding that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

Those selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at the market should be vaccinated, it said.

The guidelines further feared that Eid-ul-Azha congregations could also become mass spreaders besides also asking people to refrain from attending family functions on the festive occasion.