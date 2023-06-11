Sale of sacrificial animals banned in city areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The City District Government, Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals within the vicinity of the city area.

Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in streets and illegal animal markets has been restricted on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision to ban sale and purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city.

The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) intends to constitute teams to confiscate the sacrificial animals, an official informed here Sunday. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in the city freely, he added.