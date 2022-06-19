UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Sacrificial Animals Gaining Momentum In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Sale of sacrificial animals gaining momentum in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The sale of sacrificial animals was gaining momentum in four temporary cattle markets of the district.

People were seen at the cattle markets to inquire about the prices of sacrificial animals and haggling with dealers over the prices.

Nouman, a vendor while talking to APP at Sargodha Main Cattle market said that prices of animals were much higher than the previous year because of increase in fuel prices, feed and vaccinations.

According to a survey conducted by APP, venders were demanding Rs 45,000 to Rs 58,000 for a less weight goat and Rs 77,000 to Rs 89,000 for a pair of goat.

The administration had set up four cattle markets in Sargodha district including, Bakar Mandi, Satellite Town, Lorry Adda and near Goal Chowk city areas.

Municipal Corporation Sargodha (MCS) and Cantonment board authorities had imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals in city areas as well as in cantonment areas.

Under the ban, the sale and purchase of animals had also been restricted in these areas.

The decision was taken to maintain cleanliness, said a MCS spokesperson while talking to APP on Sunday.

The officials of livestock department had set up camps at all entry points of the city to do anti-Congo spray for the protection of animals from the deadly disease.

Sargodha Cantonment Board (SCB) allowed the contractors to set up a temporary cattle market in Silaniwali and Shaheenabad for the convenience of people.

Authorities concerned had been directed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Strict action was being taken against vendors found violating the SOPs, besides imposing heavy fine besides confiscating their animals, he added.

