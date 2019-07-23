UrduPoint.com
Sale Of Sacrificial Animals Gaining Momentum In Lahore

Tue 23rd July 2019

Sale of sacrificial animals gaining momentum in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Sacrificial animals from all parts of the country have started to reach in Lahore cattle markets and the sale of animals gaining momentum as Eid approaches near.

Talking to APP, the city district government official sources said that rush of buyers at cattle markets has been witnessed.

The work on the beautification work and other necessary arrangements in the cattle markets has been completed and livestock markets in Lahore are looked teemed with beautiful animals, the sources added.

A trader from Shahpur Kanjran cattle market, Abdul Rahman said that thousands of animals are available in the market, but due to exceeding cost of fodder and other items, the price of animals are high.

A customer, Rauf Ahmed at Shahpur Kanjran told APP that prices of animals were quite high and beyond the approach of an average man.

"The rates of animals are sky rocketing and buying of animal for anyone seems unaffordable," he added.

Another animal seller Allah Wasaya said the increment in the prices of animals is the result of high costs of various products consumed by the animals.

A customer Uzair expressed the hope that prices will go down as the Eid comes near, adding if this happens, people with less income will be able to buy the animal and fulfil their religious obligation too.

It may be mentioned here that ahead of Eidul Azha, livestock markets in Lahore every year are teemed with beautiful animals.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has directed to establish seven tax free model cattle markets on the pattern of modern countries, in all major cities of Punjab on state land and in the first phase six cities have been included in this plan.

