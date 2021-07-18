Sale of sacrificial animals in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Sale of sacrificial animals is in full swing in 10 temporary markets of the district and several other points ahead of only two days to Eid ul Azha.

The owners of the sacrificial animal have decorated their animals with colourful ornaments to attract the people.

Mushtaq a vendor said, this time prices were higher than last year because of high rates of feed, vaccination and transportation.

According to a market survey, vendors are leaving a narrow bargaining margin for the buyers. They are acting as a cartel by keeping the prices of low weight goats at Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000. For a pair of goats they demand Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000. The animal sellers are charging higher prices for goats keeping in view the rising red meat prices in the current year.

A seller said they inject medicine to protect their animals from malaria and fever since the disease kills more of their animals than the Congo virus.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned of district government and cantonments, have been directed to ensure that there would be no illegal sale/purchase of sacrificial animals in other parts of the city and cantonment areas except the approved sites, which were auctioned for temporary municipal cattle markets.

The authorities have also been directed to ensure effective monitoring for charging the prescribed entry fee for all kinds of sacrificial animals so that the people could buy the sacrificial animals of their choice without any hassle at the temporary municipal cattle markets.

The administration had set up 10 cattle markets in Rawalpindi district including three at Bhatta Chowk, Adiala Road and Chakri Road in Rawalpindi city areas.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and Cantonment board authorities had imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals in the city and cantonment areas. Under the ban, the sale and purchase of the animals had been restricted on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The decision was taken to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city, said a MCR spokesman.

The administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan, had set up 10 approved cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha.

In Rawalpindi, cattle markets of sacrificial animals were set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi Cantt, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road and Chakri Road near Al-Haram City.

Gujar Khan cattle market was set up near Domeli Bridge while the sale point of sacrificial animals of Murree Tehsil is near Lower Bazar Murree. Kalar Syedan Mandi was set up at Mangle bypass, he added.

Similarly, Kotli Sattian sale point of sacrificial animals is near Chovera Bazar near Rescue-1122 office and Kahuta cattle market is near Tanki Road near Chan Shah, Kahuta. Taxila and Wah Cantt cattle markets are set up at G.T.Road Wah Cantt near Sharif Hospital Stop, HIT Taxila, Sunday Bazar Timber Market Road and POF near Wah Cantt.

He advised the citizens that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to avoid Corona and Congo viruses.

To protect the citizens from the Congo virus, clean the markets as well as ensure the health and hygiene of the animals, he said.

The administration had restricted free movement of sacrificial animals inside the city so that it could properly spray the animals at the entry points to ensure their protection from Congo virus.

The administration has directed the officials of livestock department to set up camps at all entry points to spray the animals against the tick.

The teams of livestock department would also continue anti-Congo spray in and at main entries of the cattle markets.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) allowed the contractor to set up a temporary cattle market in Bhatta Chowk and imposed a ban on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in all other cantonment areas.

Authorities concerned had been directed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Strict action was being taken against vendors found violating the orders besides imposing heavy fine and confiscating animals, a RCB spokesman said.

"RCB had launched a grand operation against illegal animal markets and would take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators," he added.

/395