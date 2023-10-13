Open Menu

Sale Of SIMs In Open Market Banned Under Section-144

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad under Section-144 has imposed a ban on sale of mobile phone SIMs in the open market.

The directive said on Friday that sale of SIMs in the open market has been banned without permission of the authorities concerned.

The district administration said under the order those indulged in sale of illegal mobile phone SIMs will be arrested and stern legal action be initiated against them.

The administration further said that illegal SIMs were being used in illegal and subversive activities. The administration further said that stern action would be initiated against those selling SIMs in the open market without the permission of the concerned police station.

