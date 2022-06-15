UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Sleeping Pills Without Doctors' Prescription Banned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed a ban on sale of sleeping pills without the recommendation of doctors here on Wednesday.

A meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Ehtesham ul Haq decided to ban the sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescription.

The meeting was attended by district administration officers, drug inspectors, chemists and druggists' association.

The decision was taken to make the 'drugs free Peshawar' campaign successful. It was also decided that banners would be displayed in medicines' markets to create awareness in this regard.

According to the administration, the ban was imposed on 7 types of injections and 5 types of sleeping pills.

