Sale of stamp papers of other provinces banned in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Khattak, under section 144, has imposed ban on sale of stamp papers of other provinces within limits of the district.

The ban has been imposed for a period of two months following directives of Commissioner Malaland. Anyone found guilty of flouting ban would be prosecuted under section 188, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.