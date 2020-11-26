UrduPoint.com
Sale Of Stamp Papers Of Other Provinces Banned In Malakand

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Khattak, under section 144, has imposed ban on sale of stamp papers of other provinces within limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Khattak, under section 144, has imposed ban on sale of stamp papers of other provinces within limits of the district.

The ban has been imposed for a period of two months following directives of Commissioner Malaland. Anyone found guilty of flouting ban would be prosecuted under section 188, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

