Sale of subsidized flour starts

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) ::As per the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the district administration has started sale of subsidized flour at designated points and registered flour dealers across the district.

An official of Food department said that under the subsidized scheme, the 20kg sack of flour would be sold at Rs 980 while 10 kg sack of flour at Rs 490 across the province, which would cost Rs 33 billion to the provincial government.

The food department would provide 80,000 sacks of flour on a daily basis at subsidized rates and in case of long queues at the designated points and registered flour dealers the government would increase the number of sale points.