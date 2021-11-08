UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Subsidized Sugar Starts In KP: Minister

Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:22 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Atif Khan on Monday directed the district administration to keep eye on hoarding and profiteering of sugar decreasing its sale price to Rs.9 per Kg

In a media statement issued here, he said that pragmatic measures are being taken to control artificial price-hike in the market and for the purpose the government has formed special teams to supervise the markets.

He said the first consignment of subsidized sugar has been provided to markets for sale on the government rates, adding that people can buy sugar at Rs 90 per kg and in case of any complaint can contact the district administration and the food department.

He assured strict legal actions and crackdowns against profiteers and hoarders. He said that provincial government was taking all steps to provide maximum relief to masses at their door step.

