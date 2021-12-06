UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Substandard Goods Strictly Prohibited: AC Afzal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:33 PM

Sale of substandard goods strictly prohibited: AC Afzal

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohlu Owais Afzal accompanied by Tehsildar Kohlu Abdul Samad and Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marree visited the city on Monday and reviewed the prices of food items

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohlu Owais Afzal accompanied by Tehsildar Kohlu Abdul Samad and Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marree visited the city on Monday and reviewed the prices of food items.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Owais Afzal said that self-imposed inflation and sale of substandard food items would not be tolerated in the district.

He further said that the district administration would take steps to provide cheap fruits, vegetables and food items to the citizens so that people could get relief due to the recent rise in prices.

Sales of substandard goods will be controlled while Levies personnel dressed in simple clothes will keep a close watch on self-made traders in the city to ensure implementation of control price list which was important for decreasing artificial inflation, he said.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner visited Levies Police Station and met the prisoners and appreciated the performance of Levies personnel.

Risaldar Zarif Marree and others were also present.

Related Topics

Police Station Sale Price Kohlu

Recent Stories

Covid disrupted fight against malaria, but no 'doo ..

Covid disrupted fight against malaria, but no 'doomsday": WHO

1 minute ago
 Court defers indictment in reference against Shauk ..

Court defers indictment in reference against Shaukat Aziz

1 minute ago
 NAB opposes acquittal pleas of Asif Zardari in gra ..

NAB opposes acquittal pleas of Asif Zardari in graft references

1 minute ago
 Russia, India Reaffirm Commitment to 'Particularly ..

Russia, India Reaffirm Commitment to 'Particularly Privileged' Strategic Partner ..

1 minute ago
 Russia, Egypt Start Naval Phase of 'Bridge of Frie ..

Russia, Egypt Start Naval Phase of 'Bridge of Friendship-2021' Drills in Mediter ..

1 minute ago
 Myanmar Envoy to UN Says to Remain at Post After U ..

Myanmar Envoy to UN Says to Remain at Post After UNGA Votes to Retain His Creden ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.