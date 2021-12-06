Sale of substandard goods strictly prohibited: AC Afzal

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohlu Owais Afzal accompanied by Tehsildar Kohlu Abdul Samad and Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marree visited the city on Monday and reviewed the prices of food items

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohlu Owais Afzal accompanied by Tehsildar Kohlu Abdul Samad and Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marree visited the city on Monday and reviewed the prices of food items.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Owais Afzal said that self-imposed inflation and sale of substandard food items would not be tolerated in the district.

He further said that the district administration would take steps to provide cheap fruits, vegetables and food items to the citizens so that people could get relief due to the recent rise in prices.

Sales of substandard goods will be controlled while Levies personnel dressed in simple clothes will keep a close watch on self-made traders in the city to ensure implementation of control price list which was important for decreasing artificial inflation, he said.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner visited Levies Police Station and met the prisoners and appreciated the performance of Levies personnel.

Risaldar Zarif Marree and others were also present.