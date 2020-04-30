Sale of uncertified seed criminal act: Director Seed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Director Seed Act Enforcement Jan Muhammad on Thursday declared sale of uncertified or fake seed in market as unpardonable act and equal to committing crime in society.

In a statement issued here, he said the element involved in such corruption were enemy of peasants and the people by and large.

He categorically said the person or dealer holding such a practice would be preceded with strong legal action by the authority concerned.

Yesterday, the Director Seed held crackdown along with seed inspectors of Seed Certification and Registration Department against alleged dealers of selling fake and uncertified seeds in market in Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiq Abad. Dozens of dealers were booked on proving the crime and their challans were submitted in courts, it was said.