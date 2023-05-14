UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Unhygienic Beverages Goes Unchecked

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Sale of unhygienic beverages goes unchecked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Sale of unhygienic beverages increased as the temperature starts increasing in the city and its suburbs posing risks of various health hazards among the people especially the children while the concerned authorities playing role of a silent spectator.

The business of such sub-standard drinks flourishing in the city as most of the people started the business to filling empty bottles by using different colors and sugar in water. The vendors were also selling these beverages which were filled in reused bottles that were not cleaned properly.

Most of the vendors were targeting the roads, schools, bus and wagons stands where they were offering unhygienic beverages at very low prices. It was observed that the majority of the vendors do not apply safety standards while washing their utensils in which they serve juices to customers.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Child Specialist Dr Mazhar Ali Shah said that the sub-standard drinks and edibles could cause typhoid, hepatitis, diarrhea and different infections in children. He urged parents to avoid giving their kids such low quality beverages in order to prevent diseases and must bind them to consumer only home-made juices and edibles.

He said that ratio of such diseases increased in children every summer season due to consumption of unhygienic food items and drinks.

On the other hand, different people also demanded of the government to make a comprehensive plan to control sale of such beverages and food items. They said that children were the worst victims of sub-standard food as they get attracted easily by the colours and taste. They said that the sale of these unhygienic items continues throughout the year without any check by the quarters concerned but the situation turns worst in the summer season due to increasing demand.

A citizen namely Muhammad Irfan said that his six year old son Abdullah fell seriously ill last year after drinking such spurious juice outside his school after that is strictly restricted my children not to buy these unhealthy drinks and food items from roadside and vendors.

"I am personally monitoring the food and drinks of my children even in the home and outside under the precautionary measures to protect them from diseases, he maintained.

