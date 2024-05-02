Open Menu

Sale Of Urea Fertilizer Starts At Government Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Sale of Urea fertilizer starts at government rates

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, the sale of urea fertilizer at official rates has been started in the district and in this regard the officers of the Department of Agriculture visited the dealers and shops of various fertilizers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, the sale of urea fertilizer at official rates has been started in the district and in this regard the officers of the Department of Agriculture visited the dealers and shops of various fertilizers.

Officials of Agriculture Department said that the sale of fertilizers at official rates is being ensured on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner.

On the instructions of the DC, Urea is available at Rs.

4650, DAP at Rs.13200, NAP at Rs. 9160 and Nitrate at

Rs.4250 and farmers can buy fertilizer at this official price.

The administration has warned that action will be taken against dealers who do not sell fertilizer at official rates.

Later, the DC paid a surprise visit to Mukhtarkar office, Nawab Shah and instructed the officials resolve the problems of police on priority. He said that action will be taken against the negligent officers and staff.

APP/rzq/mwqO

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Visit Sale Buy Price

Recent Stories

US ambassador, Punjab CM discuss important matters

US ambassador, Punjab CM discuss important matters

5 minutes ago
 Lecture on opportunities & challenges in Age of AI

Lecture on opportunities & challenges in Age of AI

6 minutes ago
 PTA conducts successful raid in Khairpur against I ..

PTA conducts successful raid in Khairpur against Illegal SIM issuance

6 minutes ago
 PUC, HOAP unveils code of conduct for hassle-free ..

PUC, HOAP unveils code of conduct for hassle-free Hajj pilgrimage

6 minutes ago
 ECP reappoints Omar as secretary for two-year term

ECP reappoints Omar as secretary for two-year term

6 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to transform southern Punjab in ..

Efforts being made to transform southern Punjab into cotton valley

5 minutes ago
Over 24,000 power pilferers netted during the driv ..

Over 24,000 power pilferers netted during the drive in MEPCO region

5 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive continues in ICT: 60% target achi ..

Anti-polio drive continues in ICT: 60% target achieved till 3rd day

6 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor urges awareness against food w ..

SAU Vice Chancellor urges awareness against food wastage to safeguard food secur ..

6 minutes ago
 JUI-F rejects political victimization of govt empl ..

JUI-F rejects political victimization of govt employees in Tank

6 minutes ago
 'Cool' to race against legends says ripening Piast ..

'Cool' to race against legends says ripening Piastri

11 minutes ago
 European court upholds Italy's claim to Greek bron ..

European court upholds Italy's claim to Greek bronze in US museum

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan