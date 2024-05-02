Sale Of Urea Fertilizer Starts At Government Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 08:25 PM
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, the sale of urea fertilizer at official rates has been started in the district and in this regard the officers of the Department of Agriculture visited the dealers and shops of various fertilizers
Officials of Agriculture Department said that the sale of fertilizers at official rates is being ensured on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner.
On the instructions of the DC, Urea is available at Rs.
4650, DAP at Rs.13200, NAP at Rs. 9160 and Nitrate at
Rs.4250 and farmers can buy fertilizer at this official price.
The administration has warned that action will be taken against dealers who do not sell fertilizer at official rates.
Later, the DC paid a surprise visit to Mukhtarkar office, Nawab Shah and instructed the officials resolve the problems of police on priority. He said that action will be taken against the negligent officers and staff.
