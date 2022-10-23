Sale of used warm clothes increased despite high prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :With the advent of the winter season, the hordes of people have started visiting Lunda bazaars of the city to purchase used woolly heaps with complaints of high prices.

Vendors and shopkeepers are witnessing a hike in the sale of used clothes as compared to the previous year. All kinds of winter wear and accessories, including gloves, woollen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweatshirt and jackets were seen displayed in front of stalls, shops and weekly bazaars to attract customers.

Stalls of used winter clothes and shoes could be seen at Clock Tower Chowk, Madni Chowk, Chowk Qadafi, Fountain Chowk, Hussainagahi Bazaar, Gardezi Market and many other places of the city.

Talking to APP on Sunday, a female customer Shaheena Bibi complained that she used to buy warm cloths every year from Lunda bazaars for her kids but second-hand clothes had also become expensive this year.

She accused the shopkeepers of increasing the rates deliberately as well-off families coming to Lunda bazaars tend to pay whatever price the shopkeepers ask for. "These wealthy customers have made the used-items out of the reach of common people." Another customer, Muhammad Ramzan said the dealers used to mix the previous stock with the new stock and demanding high prices of all items. The high prices of the current stock of used warm clothes made it out of reach of the poor segments of the society.

A second-hand clothes dealer Shahzain said he purchased the clothes at exorbitant rates from wholesale dealers of other cities, and was selling accordingly to earn profit by keeping in view the expenses of transportation, rent of shops and stalls.

He said that the prices were not so high as the dealers were aware of the financial position of the customers.

Another dealer of used clothes at Qadafi Chowk, Sheikh Atta said the business was going very well these as the winter season was just starting and the demand for warm clothes was continuously increasing. "I think the sale would be doubled in the next few days and we are expecting even more revenue in the coming days. People are liking new arrival of used clothes and usually demand more variety." The customers had become more selective in purchasing used cloths. They select only the quality items and wanted to buy them at throwaway prices, said Murtaza, a stall owner at main Lunda Bazaar.

Mubeen Elahi, a customer at the same bazaar, said, "These bazaars offering cheap and inexpensive clothes because prices of new winter clothing are out of the reach of common man. We rush to these second-hand clothes' stalls where we get decent quality clothes at affordable rates", he maintained.

It was observed that shopkeepers at Lunda bazaars were demanding Rs 500-700 for a second-hand shirt, Rs 1,500 to 2,000 for a leather jacket, Rs 250 to 400 for a muffler, Rs 100 to 180 for a pair of socks, Rs 500 to 1,200 for a pant, while shoes were being soled at Rs 900 to 2,500.