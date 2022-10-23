UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Warm Clothes Witness Sharp Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The sale of warm clothes has been witnessed sharp increased with the winter season just approaching here.

All kinds of wears and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater-shirts and jackets were seen hanging in front of shops and stalls to attracting the customers.

Crowds of people belonging to all walks of life class can be seen while bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars besides woolies, heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets and rugs are up for sale as well. "There is no other option except to buy winter clothes to beat the cold" Nasir, a resident of Waris Khan said.

A visitor Tahir Chaudry said that almost twenty to fifty percent rise had been observed in prices of winter clothes compared to last year.

