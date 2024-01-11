Sale of winter clothes records across northern Sindh

As the chill started, the sale of winter clothes recorded, new as well as secondhand ones has shot up in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Jaccababad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Noushehroferoze and other districts of northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) As the chill started, the sale of winter clothes recorded, new as well as secondhand ones has shot up in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Jaccababad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Noushehroferoze and other districts of northern Sindh.

Crowds of people, both poor and rich can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and bazaars where besides woollies heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets and rugs are up for sale.

The vendors and dealers are doing brisk business as their clothes are selling like hotcakes. “Our business is going very well these days as the demand for winter clothes has risen,” Saien Dad Qureshi, a clothe-dealer at Shahi Bazar told APP here on Thursday.

Many other dealers and stall-holders have heaved a sigh of relief as the cold has sparked frenzied shopping. “Our sale has doubled and we are expecting that in the days ahead it will go up further,” claimed another dealer at station road.

All kinds of clothing and accessories like gloves, woollen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweatshirts, and jackets can be seen hanging in front of shops attracting people.

But customers are becoming more and more choosy while purchasing these wears.

They not only select clothes which are best in quality but also try to get these at nominal rates,” Waseem Ahmed, a shop owenr at a Mehran Markax clothes’ in Sukkur. He said that some people even try to bargain at fixed-price shops.

Many throng to various bazaars to find clothes that are both utilitarian and cheaper.

In Khairpur, the Lunda bazaars offer the poor cheap clothes,” remarked a middle-aged looking man at Station Road Khairpur. “The price of new winter clothing is out of our reach. Therefore, we rush to these second-hand cloth- stalls where we get quality clothes at affordable rates,” he added.

But many customers complained that second-hand clothes were also becoming expensive. “The prices of used clothes are spiraling every year,” commented a lady in a Lunda bazaar of Ghotki.

However, Javed Ahmed, a second-hand clothe-dealer said that they were getting these clothes at exorbitant prices from wholesale dealers in Quetta and Karachi and were forced to sell them accordingly.