Sale Of Winter Delights On Rise In Pindi

Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:48 PM

The recent rain spell has increased the sale of traditional local winter foods in the city, where a considerable rush is being witnessed at food outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The recent rain spell has increased the sale of traditional local winter foods in the city, where a considerable rush is being witnessed at food outlets.

People from all walks of life have thronged to restaurants and started enjoying the traditional local winter foods like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee and other items which are high in demand.

Several markets of the town including Saddar market, Chotta bazaar, committee chowk, Raja bazaar, Banni, college road, commercial market, Chandni Chowk and other places are witnessing stalls of winter delights and the shopkeepers are doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of their products.

Your Thoughts and Comments

